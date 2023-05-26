Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Financial Survey

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Gaming and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming -451.37% -102.05% -77.50% Enthusiast Gaming -38.14% -18.99% -14.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Super League Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Super League Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enthusiast Gaming has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Super League Gaming and Enthusiast Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

Super League Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 277.36%. Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus target price of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 813.24%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Super League Gaming.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super League Gaming and Enthusiast Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $19.23 million 1.04 -$85.45 million ($2.27) -0.23 Enthusiast Gaming $156.02 million 0.45 -$59.10 million ($0.38) -1.21

Enthusiast Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Gaming. Enthusiast Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enthusiast Gaming beats Super League Gaming on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Gaming

(Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc. creates innovative & immersive entertainment experiences, platform & audience monetization and dynamic content feeding channels across the world’s top gaming platforms. Fueled by an insatiable desire to stay on the forefront of this ever-evolving meta landscape, Super League pioneers’ proprietary digital solutions that provide unparalleled access to the highly-coveted global gaming audience. Super League also creates vibrant in-game communities through the development of innovative experiences and custom content, delivering powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with audiences of all ages. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Enthusiast Gaming

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts B2B and consumer mobile gaming events. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.