Craig Hallum Increases PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $37.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of PROS by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 61,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,044,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 981,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.