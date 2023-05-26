Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on A. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.94. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

