Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Upexi in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Upexi Stock Up 2.5 %

UPXI opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Upexi has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

In other news, CEO Allan Marshall bought 22,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $77,666.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,610,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,025.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 31,205 shares of company stock valued at $114,491 in the last three months. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Upexi in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upexi in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

