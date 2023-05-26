Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Research analysts at Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Leafly Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LFLY opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Leafly has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.
Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leafly will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
