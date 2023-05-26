HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Carisma Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CARM. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Carisma Therapeutics Trading Down 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CARM opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARM. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
