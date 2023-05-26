Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PETS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.35) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.85) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 352.50 ($4.38).

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

LON PETS opened at GBX 357.60 ($4.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 254.80 ($3.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 400 ($4.98). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 375.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 341.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,625.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend

About Pets at Home Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

