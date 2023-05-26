The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEBB. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of The Pebble Group from GBX 132 ($1.64) to GBX 173 ($2.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
The Pebble Group stock opened at GBX 100.60 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Pebble Group has a 1-year low of GBX 77.76 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.49). The stock has a market cap of £168.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,012.00 and a beta of 1.44.
The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.
