JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 54 ($0.67) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.93) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marston’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 52.10 ($0.65).

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 32.65 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.25, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 62.35 ($0.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.09.

In other Marston’s news, insider Andrew Andrea purchased 29,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,948.06 ($12,373.21). Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

