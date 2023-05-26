Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Price Target Raised to GBX 175

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 175 ($2.18) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Premier Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 90.70 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.73). The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,344.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 6,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £9,274.14 ($11,535.00). 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

