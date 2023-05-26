Future (LON:FUTR) PT Lowered to GBX 668 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,153 ($14.34) to GBX 668 ($8.31) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($22.14) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Future from GBX 2,510 ($31.22) to GBX 2,040 ($25.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Future from GBX 2,621 ($32.60) to GBX 1,654 ($20.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,498.40 ($18.64).

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 767 ($9.54) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 762 ($9.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,062 ($25.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £927.00 million, a PE ratio of 767.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,068.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,293.10.

In other news, insider Jon Steinberg purchased 90,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.02) per share, with a total value of £802,866.62 ($998,590.32). 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

