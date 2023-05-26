Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given Hold Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,560 ($19.40) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Kainos Group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,525 ($18.97) to GBX 1,270 ($15.80) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Goodbody raised Kainos Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($16.72) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,483.50 ($18.45).

Kainos Group Price Performance

Shares of KNOS opened at GBX 1,236 ($15.37) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 954.50 ($11.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,296.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,426.62.

Kainos Group Increases Dividend

Kainos Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.10 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $7.80. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,666.67%.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

