JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 690

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 680 ($8.46) to GBX 690 ($8.58) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INF. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 805 ($10.01) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.33) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 724.29 ($9.01).

Informa Stock Up 0.8 %

LON INF opened at GBX 699.80 ($8.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 498.80 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 732.80 ($9.11). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 695.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.56. The company has a market cap of £9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,915.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Informa Increases Dividend

About Informa

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. Informa’s payout ratio is presently 4,166.67%.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

