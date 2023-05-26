Berenberg Bank Cuts Ilika (LON:IKA) Price Target to GBX 120

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 120 ($1.49) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ilika Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of IKA stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £73.69 million, a P/E ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 2.04. Ilika has a one year low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 15.43.
Ilika Company Profile
