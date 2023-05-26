Financial Comparison: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bumble alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -10.51% 1.50% 1.00% Tripadvisor -1.25% 5.30% 1.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bumble shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $903.50 million 2.55 -$79.75 million ($0.75) -22.31 Tripadvisor $1.49 billion 1.46 $20.00 million ($0.16) -96.50

This table compares Bumble and Tripadvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bumble and Tripadvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 12 0 2.71 Tripadvisor 4 7 1 0 1.75

Bumble presently has a consensus price target of $26.65, indicating a potential upside of 59.29%. Tripadvisor has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 53.28%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Risk and Volatility

Bumble has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.