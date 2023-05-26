Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Head to Head Analysis

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sigilon Therapeutics and Hepion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigilon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sigilon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigilon Therapeutics and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigilon Therapeutics -253.33% -87.94% -40.53% Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -93.87% -73.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigilon Therapeutics and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigilon Therapeutics $12.94 million 1.08 -$43.56 million ($14.95) -0.37 Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.20 million ($11.80) -0.99

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigilon Therapeutics. Hepion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigilon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sigilon Therapeutics beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the development and commercialization of SLTx product candidates for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. The company was formerly known as Sigilon, Inc. and changed its name to Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease. The company was founded on May 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

