Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Hilton Food Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 745 ($9.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £666.25 million, a PE ratio of 3,725.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 696.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 639.35. Hilton Food Group has a one year low of GBX 495.42 ($6.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,162.32 ($14.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15,000.00%.
Insider Activity
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
Featured Stories
