FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,331 ($28.99) target price on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of LON:FDP opened at GBX 1,780 ($22.14) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,772.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,609.27. FD Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 1,202 ($14.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,385 ($29.66). The company has a market cap of £499.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,235.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

