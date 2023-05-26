Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Duke Royalty Stock Up 3.4 %

DUKE stock opened at GBX 30.60 ($0.38) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.76 million, a PE ratio of 437.14 and a beta of 1.30. Duke Royalty has a twelve month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 38 ($0.47). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.91.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Cannon-Brookes purchased 382,470 shares of Duke Royalty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £114,741 ($142,712.69). Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.