Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $127.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPT. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

CPT opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average of $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $147.71.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 61,698 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 86.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

