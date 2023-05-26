Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $29.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of URBN opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 39,029 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,920,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.