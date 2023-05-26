FY2025 Earnings Estimate for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) Issued By Raymond James

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$156.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.73 million.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.