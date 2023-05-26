Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.
Victorian Plumbing Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LON:VIC opened at GBX 79 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 12-month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.90 ($1.21). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £256.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2,633.33.
About Victorian Plumbing Group
