Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Victorian Plumbing Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:VIC opened at GBX 79 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 12-month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.90 ($1.21). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £256.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2,633.33.

About Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

