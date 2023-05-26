Century Aluminum to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Century Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CENX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.97.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

