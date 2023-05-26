Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) PT Raised to $10.00 at Barrington Research

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens downgraded Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of LFCR stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $253.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

