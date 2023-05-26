BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $18.50

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.91.
Shares of BE opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.
