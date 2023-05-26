Contrasting Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) & Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -3.03% -9.88% Wix.com -14.64% N/A -6.92%

Risk & Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Wix.com 0 4 9 0 2.69

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and Wix.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Wix.com has a consensus target price of $105.14, indicating a potential upside of 36.55%. Given Wix.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Grindr.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grindr and Wix.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $195.01 million 5.55 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Wix.com $1.39 billion 3.15 -$424.86 million ($3.58) -21.51

Grindr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wix.com beats Grindr on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

