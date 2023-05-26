Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.13. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

