Contrasting Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intelligent Bio Solutions and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 4 0 2.67

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus price target of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 45.94%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -687.95% -85.52% -46.54% PROCEPT BioRobotics -115.53% -45.87% -30.99%

Risk and Volatility

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 10.46 -$8.31 million N/A N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics $75.01 million 19.27 -$87.15 million ($2.20) -14.59

Intelligent Bio Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

