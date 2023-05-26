Embecta (EMBC) vs. The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) is one of 225 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Embecta to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Embecta pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Embecta pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 45.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Embecta is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Embecta and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 2 1 0 0 1.33 Embecta Competitors 1107 3713 7896 192 2.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Embecta currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.65%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.56%. Given Embecta’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Embecta has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

93.5% of Embecta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Embecta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 8.44% -23.46% 17.55% Embecta Competitors -499.84% -124.52% -27.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embecta and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.13 billion $223.60 million 16.80 Embecta Competitors $1.16 billion $58.01 million -4.26

Embecta’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Embecta. Embecta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Embecta beats its rivals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Embecta Corp.(NasdaqGS:EMBC) operates independently of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of April 1, 2022.

