Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alfa Laval Corporate shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Alfa Laval Corporate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 6.88% 7.97% 6.05% Alfa Laval Corporate 9.16% 15.03% 6.66%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alfa Laval Corporate has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sono-Tek and Alfa Laval Corporate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alfa Laval Corporate 2 5 1 0 1.88

Sono-Tek presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. Alfa Laval Corporate has a consensus price target of $270.00, indicating a potential upside of 651.88%. Given Alfa Laval Corporate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alfa Laval Corporate is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and Alfa Laval Corporate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $17.13 million 4.82 $2.54 million $0.08 65.63 Alfa Laval Corporate $5.17 billion 2.87 $446.58 million $1.19 30.18

Alfa Laval Corporate has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Alfa Laval Corporate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alfa Laval Corporate beats Sono-Tek on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers. The Food & Water segment offers decanters, food heat transfer, food systems, hygienic fluid handling, and high speed separators. The Marine segment represents boiler and gas systems, marine separation and heat transfer equipment, and pumping systems. The Operation & Other segment covers the procurement, production, and logistics as well as corporate overhead and non-core businesses. The company was founded by Gustaf de Laval and Oscar Lamm in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.