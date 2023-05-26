Financial Comparison: AppLovin (NYSE:APP) & Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -3.03% -9.88% AppLovin -2.82% -0.15% -0.05%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Grindr and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grindr and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A AppLovin 1 6 10 0 2.53

AppLovin has a consensus target price of $24.94, suggesting a potential upside of 3.71%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Grindr.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grindr and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $195.01 million 5.55 $850,000.00 N/A N/A AppLovin $2.82 billion 3.11 -$192.75 million ($0.22) -109.32

Grindr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

Summary

AppLovin beats Grindr on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

