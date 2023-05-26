Contrasting HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC) & Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) and HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cisco Systems and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems 20.89% 31.66% 13.63% HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cisco Systems and HUB Cyber Security (Israel), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems 1 9 12 0 2.50 HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cisco Systems presently has a consensus target price of $56.52, indicating a potential upside of 15.28%. Given Cisco Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cisco Systems is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Cisco Systems has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of Cisco Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Cisco Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cisco Systems and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems $54.90 billion 3.66 $11.81 billion $2.78 17.64 HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $225.69 million 0.06 -$13.23 million N/A N/A

Cisco Systems has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Summary

Cisco Systems beats HUB Cyber Security (Israel) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security. The company was founded by Sandra Lerner and Leonard Bosack on December 10, 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

