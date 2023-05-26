Critical Comparison: Grove Collaborative (GROV) & Its Rivals

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) is one of 53 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Grove Collaborative to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative’s peers have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grove Collaborative and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grove Collaborative Competitors 192 1178 3508 50 2.69

Valuation & Earnings

Grove Collaborative presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 362.96%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 28.85%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Grove Collaborative and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $321.53 million -$87.71 million -0.46 Grove Collaborative Competitors $15.93 billion -$178.02 million 17.14

Grove Collaborative’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -17.65% -423.09% -38.75% Grove Collaborative Competitors -15.28% -58.16% -11.86%

Summary

Grove Collaborative peers beat Grove Collaborative on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

