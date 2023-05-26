Cboe Global Markets, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.2 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBOE. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $133.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.18. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,764,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $92,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 618,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Featured Stories

