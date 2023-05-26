Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) & SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Critical Contrast

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 10.84% 7.20% 2.72% SL Green Realty -14.56% -2.65% -1.04%

Volatility & Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 4 13 1 2.83 SL Green Realty 4 9 2 0 1.87

This is a summary of recent ratings for Equinix and SL Green Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Equinix currently has a consensus price target of $781.11, indicating a potential upside of 10.44%. SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $36.19, indicating a potential upside of 68.08%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Equinix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $13.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Equinix pays out 154.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty pays out -145.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. SL Green Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equinix and SL Green Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $7.26 billion 9.11 $704.34 million $8.83 80.10 SL Green Realty $826.74 million 1.68 -$71.63 million ($2.23) -9.65

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than SL Green Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equinix beats SL Green Realty on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998, and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

