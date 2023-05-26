Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of XIN opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.