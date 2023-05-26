International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.8 %

THM stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

