KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of KGHM Polska Miedz stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

