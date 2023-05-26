Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $20.34 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.34.
PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday.
Plug Power Price Performance
NASDAQ PLUG opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $31.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after acquiring an additional 712,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,273,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $211,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,402,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.
About Plug Power
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plug Power (PLUG)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.