National Grid (LON:NG) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.55) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,116.67 ($13.89).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 1,083.50 ($13.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,356.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,057.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.47) per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.3%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,419.75%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

