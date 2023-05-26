Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intertek Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($46.02) to GBX 3,900 ($48.51) in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($62.40) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,283.40 ($53.28).
Intertek Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,218 ($52.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,369.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,485 ($43.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,757 ($59.17). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,089.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
