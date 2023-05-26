Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intertek Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($46.02) to GBX 3,900 ($48.51) in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($62.40) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,283.40 ($53.28).

Intertek Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,218 ($52.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,369.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,485 ($43.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,757 ($59.17). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,089.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Intertek Group

Intertek Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Martin purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,082 ($50.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,369 ($22,847.01). Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

