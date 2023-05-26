Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Tremor International (LON:TRMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.17) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 415.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Tremor International Stock Performance

TRMR opened at GBX 252 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £359.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2,100.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 222.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 275.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. Tremor International has a 12-month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 549.01 ($6.83).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tremor International news, insider Ofer Druker sold 6,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.23), for a total value of £16,962.40 ($21,097.51). Company insiders own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

