JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($14.93) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.55% from the company’s previous close.

PNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.13) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.19) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,069.17 ($13.30).

PNN opened at GBX 781.50 ($9.72) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 855.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 890.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4,341.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 735 ($9.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,076 ($13.38).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

