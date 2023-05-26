Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $498.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $447.00 to $498.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.19.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $427.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.10. The company has a market cap of $405.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $12,909,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 102.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $806,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

