Credit Suisse Group Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $141.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.65.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $128.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,560,000 after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,340,000 after acquiring an additional 379,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,213,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 282,713 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.