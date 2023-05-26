SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.61) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.35) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.04) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 302.14 ($3.76).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 264.80 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.80. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 283.80 ($3.53).

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($60,044.96). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 146 shares of company stock valued at $37,466. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

