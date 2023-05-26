Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. Keyera has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.