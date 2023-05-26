Kingswood (LON:KWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kingswood (LON:KWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Kingswood Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of KWG opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -256.25 and a beta of -0.20. Kingswood has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.50 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.27.
Kingswood Company Profile
