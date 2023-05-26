National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,280

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.55) to GBX 1,280 ($15.92) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.30) to GBX 1,275 ($15.86) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,183.75.

Shares of NGG opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $75.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

